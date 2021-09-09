Nursing leaders under pressure: What new poll says about their challenges, well-being

The number of nurse leaders who are considering leaving their positions is increasing as the pandemic continues, according to a new survey from the American Organization for Nursing Leadership.

The survey is based on responses from 1,781 nurse leaders collected between Aug. 10 and Aug. 20. The nursing organization conducted similar polls in July 2020 and February.

Six survey findings:

1. Nearly 75 percent of nurse leaders identified emotional health and well-being of staff as their top challenge amid the pandemic, up from 50 percent who said the same in July 2020.

2. When asked to name the biggest challenge they did not face six to eight months ago, 38 percent of respondents cited staffing shortages, a 137 percent increase from February.

3. A quarter of nurse leaders said they were not emotionally healthy as of August.

4. Nearly 17 percent of respondents said they are considering leaving the profession, marking a 116 percent increase since February.

5. Three percent of nurse leaders said they intend to leave the field.

6. Of the nursing leaders who said they intend to leave the field, 22 percent said they'd leave within one year, and 14 percent said within six months. Fifty-three percent said they were not sure when they'd leave.



To view the full survey, click here.