Nursing group urges HHS to declare staffing shortage a national crisis

The American Nurses Association urged the U.S. to declare the nursing shortage a national crisis in a Sept. 1 letter to HHS.

"The nation's healthcare delivery systems are overwhelmed, and nurses are tired and frustrated as this persistent pandemic rages on with no end in sight," Ernest Grant, PhD, RN, president of the ANA, said in a Sept. 1 news release. "ANA stands ready to work with HHS and other stakeholders on a whole of government approach to ensure we have a strong nursing workforce today and in the future."

The organization urged the federal government to immediately take the following policy actions to address the shortage:

Convene stakeholders to identify short and long-term solutions to staffing challenges.

Work with CMS on methodologies and approaches to promote payment equity.

Educate the nation on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sustain a nursing workforce that meets current and future staffing demands.

Provide additional resources and retention incentives.

