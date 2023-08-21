Nursing group launches career platform

The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists launched a platform Aug. 20 to support its CRNA members in making career decisions.

The platform, called MOTION, is a map-based exploration platform created to offer "the most comprehensive database of virtually every CRNA employer" in the nation, the AANA said in a news release.

The tool enables users to sign up for market notifications and look at community information such as housing costs and commute times. The platform was created by MedGeo Ventures, a subsidiary of AANA.