Nursing director at Wisconsin university dies of COVID-19

James Mikolajczak-LaRosa, DNP, RN, died Jan. 1 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 two months ago, reports WISN-TV.

Dr. Mikolajczak-LaRosa, 44, had been a nurse for 20 years and was the nursing director at Waukesha, Wis.-based Carroll University.

"This has been a very difficult year, to say the least. It's our second colleague now that we've lost," said Teri Kaul, PhD, RN, nursing chair at the university. "He's been a really well-respected, well-loved faculty member. Students were always excited to be in his classes. He was very entertaining. Had a great sense of humor."

Dr. Mikolajczak-LaRosa is survived by his husband and two sons.

More articles on nursing:

Baptist Memorial offering $5K signing bonus for qualified nurses

Massachusetts 23rd state to grant nurse practitioners full practice authority

Nursing students return to COVID-19 frontlines in Maryland

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.