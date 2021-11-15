Nurses union urges rapid implementation of COVID-19 health equity recommendations

National Nurses United praised President Joe Biden's COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and urged the group to immediately begin implementing their recommendations to achieve health equity, according to a Nov. 10 press release.

The task force released its final report Nov. 10 outlining the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on minority communities and the rise of "pandemic-fueled xenophobia and discrimination" against Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

"We are so pleased that the report includes recommendations for repairing the broad-based racial and ethnic disparities pervasive in our country, including disparities in our profit-driven health care system, but also the larger environmental, economic, and social inequities that undermine health and well-being," said Deborah Burger, RN, National Nurses United president.