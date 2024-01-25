Nurses face the most bullying, violence from these groups

Nurse leaders said they see the most bullying from patient families and staff nurses, and the most violence from patients and patient families, according to an American Organization for Nursing Leadership Foundation study.

The 2024 Longitudinal Nursing Leadership Insight Study has surveyed leaders since July 2020. The latest report, based on a survey conducted in November 2023, included responses from 2,476 nurse leaders. The survey tracks nurse leaders' top challenges, effective solutions, mental health needs and areas for support.

In the past year, 68% of leaders said they witnessed one or more incidents of bullying at work. Fifty-three percent said they witnessed violence, 72% said they witnessed intimidation and 77% said they witnessed incivility.

Here are the people from whom leaders witness the most bullying and violence:

Note: Respondents were instructed to select all that apply.

Bullying and incivility

Patient families: 58%

Staff nurses: 57%

Patients: 54%

Physicians: 47%

Managers and supervisors: 30%

Other staff: 25%

Administration: 24%

Public: 17%

Faculty: 5%

Violence or intimidation

Patients: 74%

Patient families: 68%

Physicians: 36%

Staff nurses: 35%

Public: 22%

Managers and supervisors: 21%

Administration: 19%

Other staff: 16%

Faculty: 4%