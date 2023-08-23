Nurse practitioner is the most-requested specialty: 4 notes

Nurse practitioners are the most requested specialty by employers, AMN Healthcare found.

The "2023 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report sampled 2,676 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements that were ongoing or conducted between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

Nurse practitioners were the most-requested specialty for the third consecutive year with 420 searches in 2023. The next most-requested specialty was family medicine with 279 searches. The demand for nurse practitioners is driven by "convenient care" providers, including retail clinics, urgent care centers and telemedicine platforms, according to the report.

Nurse practitioners also saw a 9 percent year-over-year average salary increase, from $138,000 in 2022 to $158,000 in 2023. Pay ranged from $115,000 to $271,000.