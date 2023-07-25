Nurse killed while trying to get patient out of road

A Michigan nurse was trying to get a patient out of the road July 23 when a car struck and killed her, NBC affiliate WDIV reported July 24.

An elderly patient at Livonia, Mich.-based Majestic Care walked out of the facility around 9:40 p.m. and laid in the middle of the road, according to authorities. Nurses went to collect the patient and, after putting her in a wheelchair, they began pushing her back to the facility. A car swerved to avoid the wheelchair and struck the 42-year-old nurse and two other vehicles, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police did not say if others were injured.

"We are committed to maintaining a safe and secure work environment for all our Care Team members, and this accident has reminded us of the importance of workplace safety," a facility spokesperson said in a statement shared with WDIV. "Majestic Care is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to understand what happened and to prevent similar occurrences in the future."