NP workforce figures by state: Florida is No. 1

Florida has the most active nurse practitioners of any state, while Wyoming has the fewest, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released Feb. 7.

The ranking is based on information from Redi-Data on the amount of active state-licensed nurse practitioners in the U.S. as of January. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In total, there are 268,055 active nurse practitioners in the U.S., up from 259,921 in April 2021.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.

Florida: 29,429 active nurse practitioners

Population: 21,477,737

California: 24,119

Population: 39,512,223

Texas: 21,734

Population: 28,995,881

Ohio: 12,872

Population: 11,689,100

New York: 10,898

Population: 19,453,561

Georgia: 10,332

Population: 10,617,423

Massachusetts: 9,741

Population: 6,892,503

Tennessee: 9,097

Population: 6,829,174

Virginia: 9,043

Population: 8,535,519

New Jersey: 8,889

Population: 8,882,190

Illinois: 8,601

Population: 12,671,821

Michigan: 8,289

Population: 9,986,857

Pennsylvania: 7,698

Population: 12,801,989

Maryland: 6,913

Population: 6,045,680

Missouri: 6,553

Population: 6,137,428

Kentucky: 5,811

Population: 4,467,673

Minnesota: 5,008

Population: 5,639,632

Connecticut: 5,005

Population: 3,565,287

Colorado: 4,851

Population: 5,758,736

Alabama: 4,604

Population: 4,903,185

North Carolina: 4,496

Population: 10,488,084

Mississippi: 4,117

Population: 2,976,149

Arizona: 3,543

Population: 7,278,717

Indiana: 3,405

Population: 6,732,219

Washington: 2,950

Population: 7,614,893

Iowa: 2,931

Population: 3,155,070

Arkansas: 2,847

Population: 3,017,804

Wisconsin: 2,750

Population: 5,822,434

Oregon: 2,628

Population: 4,217,737

Oklahoma: 2,356

Population: 3,956,971

Nevada: 2,211

Population: 3,080,156

Louisiana: 2,115

Population: 4,648,794

West Virginia: 1,942

Population: 1,792,147

Kansas: 1,931

Population: 2,913,314

Nebraska: 1,921

Population: 1,934,408

Maine: 1,814

Population: 1,344,212

New Mexico: 1,793

Population: 2,096,829

South Carolina: 1,748

Population: 5,148,714

Idaho: 1,447

Population: 1,787,065

Rhode Island: 1,296

Population: 1,059,361

Utah: 1,248

Population: 3,205,958

New Hampshire: 1,152

Population: 1,359,711

Montana: 1,032

Population: 1,068,778

South Dakota: 991

Population: 884,659

Alaska: 781

Population: 731,545

Delaware: 725

Population: 973,764

Vermont: 640

Population: 623,989

North Dakota: 614

Population: 762,062

District of Columbia: 513

Population: 705,749

Hawaii: 361

Population: 1,415,872

Wyoming: 270

Population: 578,759