New nursing specialty certifications introduced in 2023

U.S. nurses can now become certified in two additional specialties: burn nursing and cannabis.

Both new certifications were introduced in 2023. The burn certification debuted Oct. 17 with pilot testing that occurred on a smaller scale over the summer prior to its launch. It was developed by the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing and the American Burn Association. The associations recommend a nurse have two years of experience prior to taking the certification test, but it is not a requirement.

The ANA first recognized burn nursing as a specialty in August 2020.

Nurses seeking certification in cannabis nursing will also soon have an exam option, but since the ANA first recognized the category as a specialty only as of September, that portion is still in development.

While cannabis is not legal at the federal level, 38 states allow the use of medical cannabis, and the ANA noted that as an organization it "supports the urgency of clinical research to inform patients and providers on the efficacy of marijuana and related cannabinoids."