National initiative offers nurses mental health tools to cope with pandemic

The American Nurses Association's philanthropic arm has launched a national well-being initiative designed specifically for nurses to help them cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Nurses Foundation's initiative provides nurses with digital mental health and wellness-related resources and tools to support their emotional well-being while serving on the front lines of the pandemic.



The resources include a mobile app focused on wellness content, such as mindfulness meditation and breathing exercises, as well as peer-to-peer calls organized on Zoom, where nurses can share thoughts and ask questions. There is also a self-assessment tool that can help nurses identify mental health symptoms.

The foundation partnered with several other professional nursing organizations to create the resources, including the Emergency Nurses Association, American Association of Critical-Care Nurses and American Psychiatric Nurses Association.

