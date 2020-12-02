Nashville nurse charged with violating public health orders after hosting 100-person party

A Tennessee nurse has been criminally charged with violating public health orders after hosting a large house party on Halloween, reports The Tennessean.

Madilyn Dennington, a 23-year-old nurse with Nashville-based TriStar Skyline Medical Center, along with her two roommates, received misdemeanor citations for an Oct. 31 football watch party held at their home. The three women are set to appear in court Dec. 16.

Officers responded to a complaint about a loud party and said they found more than 100 people inside and outside the home, according to an affidavit cited by The Tennessean. At the time, no more than 25 people were allowed to gather unless approved by the city.

It's not known whether the hospital had taken disciplinary action against Ms. Dennington, who did not respond to The Tennessean's request for comment.

"Properly following pandemic regulations is extremely important to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," Anna-Lee Cockrill, a spokesperson for TriStar, told The Tennessean when asked about the party. "We are looking into this further."

