Mount Sinai unveils nursing school upgrades

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System unveiled its upgraded and renamed Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing, previously known as Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

The renaming came in celebration of the school's 120th anniversary.

The upgraded facility has more than 35,000 square feet, with expanded classrooms and high-tech model hospital inpatient and operating rooms for student teaching. The school offers two programs: an accelerated bachelor's of science in nursing and an RN-BSN.