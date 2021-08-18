Most nurses vaccinated, support mandates: 8 ANA survey findings

About 88 percent of surveyed U.S. nurses are vaccinated against COVID-19, or plan to be vaccinated, according to survey findings from the American Nurses Association published Aug. 18.

The findings are based on responses from 4,912 U.S. nurses. The survey was administered between July 6-30, 2021.

Seven more survey findings:

1. Nearly 59 percent of respondents said they support vaccine mandates put in place by employers.

2. Eighty-four percent of nurses said they would get a booster dose if recommended.

3. About 81 percent of respondents said they are comfortable or very comfortable recommending the vaccine.

4. Almost 66 percent of nurses who responded said FDA approval would not change their current stance on the vaccines.

5. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they have ongoing questions regarding immunity and how long vaccine effectiveness lasts. Questions about whether additional boosters will be needed was the second most-selected response.

6. Among those who were not vaccinated, 84 percent selected "Not enough information about long-term effects of the vaccine" as a reason why.

7. Sixty-six percent of respondents said they feel they are getting enough information about the vaccines.





