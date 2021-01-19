Michigan nurse to sing at COVID-19 memorial ceremony ahead of inauguration

Lori Key, RN, a nurse at Livonia, Mich.-based St. Mary Mercy Hospital will sing during a national memorial service Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C., honoring those who have died from COVID-19 ahead of the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, local ABC affiliate WXYZ reports.

Ms. Key went viral after the hospital posted a video of her singing Amazing Grace to help coworkers stay hopeful ahead of a shift treating COVID-19 patients back in April.

Ms. Key will perform the same song during the ceremony taking place at Lincoln Memorial.

"To be part of something of history, I'm just so humble," Ms. Key told WXYZ. "I'm going to feel a lot of emotions. Fear, when we didn't know if our patient was going to make it through our shift, love and compassion of us working together with our healthcare workers and just those two alone," adding, "I hope with this year that we can kind of keep that song in the back of our heads when we're having a bad day, and bring that forward so we can get through whatever comes at us in life."

The ceremony will take place about 5 p.m. ET Jan. 19.

