Male registered nurses earn 6% more than female counterparts, report says

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Male registered nurses earn 6 percent more than female counterparts while male licensed practical nurses earn 14 percent more than female counterparts, according to the 2021 Medscape RN/LPN Compensation Report published Oct. 29.
Researchers polled 7,469 total nurses, 5,038 of which were registered nurses and 2,431 were licensed practical nurses.
Key findings:
- Among survey respondents who were no longer working, 27 percent were registered nurses and 30 percent of licensed practical nurses.
- The prevalence of hospital-based registered nurses increased to 45 percent while licensed practical nurses tend to work more often in ambulatory care, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care.
- Registered nurses who receive a salary earned 17 percent more than RNs who were paid hourly. Salaried licensed practical nurses earned 19 percent more than LPNs paid by the hour.
- Registered nurses employed by acute-care hospitals were the highest earners among RNs while licensed practical nurses in skilled nursing facilities were the highest earners among LPNs.