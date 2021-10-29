Male registered nurses earn 6% more than female counterparts, report says

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Male registered nurses earn 6 percent more than female counterparts while male licensed practical nurses earn 14 percent more than female counterparts, according to the 2021 Medscape RN/LPN Compensation Report published Oct. 29. 

Researchers polled 7,469 total nurses, 5,038 of which were registered nurses and 2,431 were licensed practical nurses.

Key findings: 

  • Among survey respondents who were no longer working, 27 percent were registered nurses and 30 percent of licensed practical nurses. 

  • The prevalence of hospital-based registered nurses increased to 45 percent while licensed practical nurses tend to work more often in ambulatory care, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care.

  • Registered nurses who receive a salary earned 17 percent more than RNs who were paid hourly. Salaried licensed practical nurses earned 19 percent more than LPNs paid by the hour.

  • Registered nurses employed by acute-care hospitals were the highest earners among RNs while licensed practical nurses in skilled nursing facilities were the highest earners among LPNs. 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars