Johns Hopkins nursing school launches policy engagement program

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins School of Nursing created a Policy Honors Program for students to gain skills in policy analysis and advocacy.

The two-semester program pairs students with a faculty expert to broaden their understanding of nursing's role in policy, according to an Oct. 12 news release from Johns Hopkins. Students will learn how to connect with policymakers, communicate policy proposals and advocate for policies to improve health.

Students also will attend seminars, mentoring sessions and complete a policy-related project and presentation.

"The possibilities for nurses in health policy are immense," school Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, said in the release. "Because there are 4 million nurses, and they are the most trusted profession, nurse involvement in policy is an extremely effective way of changing the whole country."