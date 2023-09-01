Iowa nurse loses license over incident at rehab facility

The Iowa Board of Nursing revoked a nurse's license after she was accused of sleeping on the job, leaving work without authorization, failing to administer patient medications and being responsible for missing narcotics, the Iowa Capitol Dispatch reported Aug. 31.

Alicia Davis, RN, worked as an independent contractor through employer Shiftkey at Greenfield (Iowa) Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. In September 2022, the facility filed a complaint about missing medications that had disappeared during her shift. Ms. Davis claimed she had accidentally doubled the dosage for two patients, resulting in the shortage.

A board investigator found various employers had raised concerns of missing narcotics and failure to administer patient medications or document her work during Ms. Davis' shifts over the course of 14 months. Concerns were also reported of Ms. Davis allegedly sitting in her car during shifts, sleeping on duty and exhibiting "odd" behavior.

In January, the board of nursing charged Ms. Davis with committing an act that might adversely affect a patient and unauthorized possession or use of a controlled substance. On April 4, the board held a hearing on the licensing charges, but Ms. Davis did not appear. The board said there were "no court records in evidence documenting the criminal charge or any disposition" and said it could not find that Ms. Davis violated state regulations related to controlled substances. However, it did find her guilty of unethical conduct regarding an incident at the Greenfield facility and revoked her license.