Illinois nursing school announces sudden closure

Oak Point University will shut down April 19. The school, which offers nursing and health science degrees, shared the news in an internal email to students and staff March 28, according to NBC Chicago. Oak Point has campuses in Oak Brook, Ill., and Chicago.

April 19 marks the end of the semester, and students who graduate will receive their diplomas. Meanwhile, hundreds of students who are still completing coursework are determining their next steps.

The decision to close came in response to "a series of factors" that have affected the university, the school's president, Therese Scanlan, EdD, wrote in the email to students and staff, according to NBC. "Despite the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff and the unwavering support of our alumni and friends, the challenges we face are beyond what we can surmount in our current form."

Oak Point officials said that Lewis University, which is about 23 miles south of its Oak Brook campus, has agreed to accept all of its current students. Lewis told NBC it expects about 300 students to transfer later this year.

Oak Point was formerly known as Resurrection University and had long been an educator of nurses in the region. It offered a BSN program as well as advanced degree programs.

Becker's has reached out to Oak Point and will update the report if more information becomes available.