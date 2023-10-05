Illinois considers changes to nurse-patient ratio law

An Illinois House committee met with healthcare leaders to discuss changing nurse-patient ratios laws, Advantage News reported Oct. 5.

Nurses and other healthcare professionals are seeking to change the current law, which states there are no limits to how many patients for whom a nurse is responsible. The committee heard arguments for and against the change Oct. 3.

Those opposed to changing the law are concerned such policies would hurt struggling hospitals and drive up healthcare costs by $2 billion a year in the state, according to the report.

Recently, Illinois has also struggled with getting healthcare licenses out, some taking up to four to six weeks to be sent.