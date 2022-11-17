Hunter College nursing school gets $52M from Estée Lauder chair

Leonard Lauder, chairman emeritus of Estée Lauder, will donate $52 million to the nursing school at Hunter College — a record donation for the public New York City school, The New York Times reported Nov. 17.
Jennifer Raab, president of Hunter College, said it marks the largest gift ever made to the constituent colleges that make up City University of New York. The money will be used on upgrades and expansions at Hunter's 1,200-student nursing school.
Mr. Lauder is donating the money in honor of his late wife, Evelyn Lauder, who graduated from the college in the 1950s. According to the Times, the gift will help:
- Enhance the graduate-level program for nurse practitioners
- Create a community nurse practitioner program named after Ms. Lauder that will give $30,000 stipends to 25 students a year. Stipends are not restricted to being spent on tuition and in return, students commit to work in neighborhoods with a lack of high-quality medical care.
- Support an employment pipeline with NYC Health + Hospitals
- Create a clinical learning lab with diagnostic equipment for nurse practitioner training
- Create two new administrative positions and two endowed professorships