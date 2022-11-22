Houston Methodist hospitals achieve national Magnet recognition

Houston Methodist received national Magnet recognition for nursing excellence at all seven of its acute care hospitals.

The recognition is awarded from the American Nurses Credentialing Center after a rigorous review process. Fewer than 10 percent of hospitals have earned the designation, according to a Nov. 22 Houston Methodist release shared with Becker's.

Houston Methodist The Woodlands is noted as achieving the recognition in record time, having been open for only five years.

Magnet-recognized hospitals have better patient outcomes and satisfaction scores, the release said.