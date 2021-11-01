Fire under investigation after Ohio Nurses Association building destroyed

A fire that caused more than $1 million in damage to the Ohio Nurses Association headquarters building is being investigated as suspicious, officials said Nov. 1, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The fire began around 1:30 a.m. at the Hilliard, Ohio-based building. No one was inside the building and no injuries were reported, said Steve Martin, fire battalion chief.

It's unclear what caused the fire, with arson investigators currently investigating, Mr. Martin said..

"We were regretfully informed of a fire at the ONA Headquarters this morning," Robert Weitzel, BSN, RN, president of the ONA, said in an Oct. 31 statement on Twitter. "The fire, which is suspected to have happened in the early morning hours, has resulted in a total loss and the cause is not yet known. Though this is a disaster, we are thankful no one was hurt. Things can be replaced, but people cannot. We have communicated to our membership and staff and will continue to keep them updated as the situation develops."

The ONA serves 180,000 nurses across Ohio.