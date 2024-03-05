CoxHealth's international nurse fellowship 1st in US to earn accreditation

The international nurse fellowship program at Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth has been accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, making it the first such program in the country with the distinction.

The recognition "signifies to nurses around the world that CoxHealth's approach meets the highest national and international standard for programs that help nurses successfully transition into new practice settings," the six-hospital system said in a news release. To earn the accreditation, the program was required to meet standards across a range of categories including program leadership, outcome measures and practice-based learning.

The process also involved an ANCC review of a confidential survey completed by nurses who participated in the fellowship. ANCC appraisers also met with people who went through the program and nurse leaders.