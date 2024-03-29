Clinician's most popular side gigs: Vivian

Thirty-five percent of clinicians report having a part-time job or side gig, with more than half being within healthcare, a Vivian report found.

The 2024 "Vivian Healthcare Workforce Report" surveyed 863 clinicians between Dec. 12, 2023, and Jan. 11, 2024, in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The survey covered topics such as mental health, burnout, work-family balance, workplace violence and patient ratios. Of the respondents, 57% worked as nurses, 27% worked in allied health, 12% worked as CMAs or CNAs, and 4% worked in advanced practice.

The report collected the types for side gigs or part-time jobs and created a word cloud with job titles. The word cloud showed that house cleaning, hair, child care and Uber were the most common job titles.

Here are the types of side hustles clinicians reported having:

Healthcare — 55%

Gig work — 11%

Entrepreneurship — 9%

Second job — 8%

Creative — 6%

Teaching — 5%

Handiwork — 3%

Hospitality — 2%

Beauty — 2%

Entertainment — <1%