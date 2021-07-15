California nurse surrenders license after patient death

A registered nurse in California has been ordered to surrender her nursing license after pleading guilty July 14 to elder abuse, reports The Press-Enterprise.

Emily Beth Jones, 40, a caregiver with Miami-based Vitas Healthcare, was providing care for a resident at a Riverside, Calif.-based nursing home in 2017. She allegedly failed to record the discovery of an open ulcer on the 69-year-old resident. The ulcer worsened into a wound that required the resident to undergo emergency surgery to her right foot, which had become septic and gangrenous. After the surgery, the resident's health continued to decline, and she eventually died.

Ms. Jones' nurse practitioner privileges were suspended June 12, 2020, according to the state nursing board.

Ms. Jones admitted to the felony charge and was sentenced to 24 months of probation. Ms. Jones must also serve 90 days in a sheriff's work release program and surrender her nursing license by Aug. 16. She will also be ordered to pay victim restitution.