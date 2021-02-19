Baptist Health, Jacksonville University launch 12-month nursing program

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health and Jacksonville University have launched a second-degree, 12-month BSN nursing program expected to start this fall.

Students who complete all academic, clinical and licensure requirements can earn a work-promise agreement from Baptist Health, according to a Feb. 16 announcement.

A bachelor's degree in any field, including a number of science prerequisites, is required for eligibility in the program. The first cohort is expected to start in the fall, and applications are now open.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has only deepened the demand for talented, qualified nurses to care for Florida's growing and aging population, especially with tens of thousands of experienced nurses approaching retirement in the next 10 years in our state," said Tim Cost, president of Jacksonville University. "We want to close that gap."

