Aspen U surrenders nursing program license

Phoenix-based Aspen University voluntarily surrendered its nursing program license Sept. 20 after notifying the Arizona State Board of Nursing that it cannot meet the minimum required first-time pass rate percentage on the national nursing exam.

The prelicensure nursing program has been on probation with the Arizona State Board of Nursing since March. David Hrabe, PhD, RN, education program administrator at the Arizona State Board of Nursing, said July 29 the pass rate for students was 69.4 percent, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Aspen agreed to a "teach out," which means existing nursing students will be able to continue their education with the program for up to two years. Students may also be able to transfer their credits to another school. The university may not admit any new students and the program will close down as soon as all current students exit the program — no later than Sept. 20, 2024.