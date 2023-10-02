American Academy of Nursing announces new president-elect, board members

The American Academy of Nursing has elected a new president and board, according to an Oct. 2 news release.

The new president-elect, Debra Barksdale, PhD, the dean and professor at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, has been a member of the organization since 2012. During her upcoming tenure, she will guide the academy through its 2025-2028 strategic planning, according to the release.

Three individuals were also named new board members, including Bernice Coleman, PhD, Ronald Hickman, PhD, RN, and Eun-Ok Im, PhD.

All newly elected members will assume their roles Oct. 7.