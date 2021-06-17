Alabama nurse fired after TikToks with COVID-19 misinformation, racism go viral

An Alabama nurse is out of a job after TikToks featuring him spreading COVID-19 misinformation and making inflammatory comments went viral, The Birmingham News reported.

Nathan Coy was featured in a video posted June 10 by @rx0rcist. The TikTok takes snippets of videos posted by Mr. Coy on his account, @conservativecoy1776.

"I warned you that we were going to hold you accountable," said the user associated with the @rx0rcist account. "While you've gotten super comfortable spreading COVID disinformation, racism, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia — literally all the phobias you've hit in your videos — you forgot the part where freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences."

The videos include Mr. Coy laughing at a video of someone crying about the high costs of a medical bill. Other clips include Mr. Coy saying COVID-19 isn't that dangerous and that Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, paid to have the virus created.

In some TikToks, Mr. Coy is wearing scrubs and in others he's recording inside of a hospital room with a work badge on. Flashes of where he worked at Montgomery, Ala.-based Baptist Health were visible in a few videos on his account, which has since been deleted.

Mr. Coy's name and license number couldn't be found in the Alabama Board of Nursing's database, according to The Birmingham News.

Kadie Agnew, marketing and communications manager for Baptist Health, confirmed with The Birmingham News that Mr. Coy was no longer employed with the health system and hadn't been since April.

"We do not tolerate discrimination of any type at Baptist Health," Ms. Agnew said, according to The Birmingham News.

The @rx0rcist video featuring Mr. Coy has been viewed nearly 660,000 times.

Becker's has reached out to Baptist Health and will update this article as more information becomes available.