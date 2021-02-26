Alabama gets 1st DNAP program

The University of Mobile (Ala.) is bringing the state its first doctor of nurse anesthesia practice program. The first cohort is expected to begin in August, the university said Feb. 25.

The 36-month program combines online and in-person learning. It's the only DNAP program in the four-state region covering Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia.

Eligibility requirements include a bachelor's degree and at least one year of critical care nursing experience.

To read more, click here.

More articles on nursing:

Utah nurse who had severe COVID-19 receives double lung transplant

Baptist Health, Jacksonville University launch 12-month nursing program

Press Ganey taps former Jefferson Health nurse as CNO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.