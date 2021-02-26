Press Ganey taps former Jefferson Health nurse as CNO

Press Ganey named Jeffrey Doucette, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing officer. He will start April 26.

Dr. Doucette is the former senior vice president and CNO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson University Hospitals. He has served in leadership and executive nursing roles for nearly 30 years.

At Press Ganey, he will focus on developing nursing leadership across U.S. healthcare organizations, and on improving the overall patient and caregiver experience, according to a Feb. 25 news release.

