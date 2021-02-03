10 best paying locations for nurses

The median salary for registered nurses in the U.S. was $73,300 in 2019, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication used median salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the best paying cities for nurses:

1. San Jose, Calif.: $140,740

2. San Francisco: $138,000

3. Santa Cruz, Calif.: $134,000

4. Salinas, Calif.: $133,580

5. Vallejo, Calif.: $131,970

Here are the best paying states for nurses:

1. California: $113,240

2. Hawaii: $104,060

3. District of Columbia: $94,820

4. Massachusetts: $93,160

5. Oregon: $92,960

More articles on nursing:

Florida nurse tapped as honorary Super Bowl captain

5 best paying cities, states for nurse practitioners

Nurses across US come out of retirement to administer COVID-19 vaccines

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.