10 best paying locations for nurses
The median salary for registered nurses in the U.S. was $73,300 in 2019, according to U.S. News & World Report.
The publication used median salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the best paying cities for nurses:
1. San Jose, Calif.: $140,740
2. San Francisco: $138,000
3. Santa Cruz, Calif.: $134,000
4. Salinas, Calif.: $133,580
5. Vallejo, Calif.: $131,970
Here are the best paying states for nurses:
1. California: $113,240
2. Hawaii: $104,060
3. District of Columbia: $94,820
4. Massachusetts: $93,160
5. Oregon: $92,960
