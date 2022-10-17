8 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers

Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif., seeks a CNO for a location in Portland, Ore.

2. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo., seeks a regional CNO to oversee three critical access hospitals in Northwest Kansas and Eastern Colorado. 

3. Centura Health also seeks a vice president of nursing and CNO for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Morgan, Colo.

4. Covenant Health in Knoxville, Tenn., seeks a CNO.  

5. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CNO for HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.

6. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a CNO for Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. 

7. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia seeks a senior vice president and associate chief nursing executive.

8. UHS, based in King of Prussia, Pa., seeks a CNO for West Oaks Hospital in Houston.

