7 systems hiring chief nursing officers 

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Acadia Healthcare, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a behavioral healthcare facility in San Jose, Calif.

2. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a location in Clearlake, Calif.

3. A hospital in Imperial, Pa., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

4. A health system in Cleveland is seeking a chief nursing officer.

5. East Adams Rural Hospital, based in Ritzville, Wash., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

6. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a hospital in Houston.

7. Kimble Hospital, based in Junction, Texas, is seeking a chief nursing officer.