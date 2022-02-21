6 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched innovative nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent nursing shortages around the country.

Six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, will launch a three-year nursing program this fall, WhioTV reported Feb. 18.

2. Belmont (N.C.) Abbey College will launch a nursing program in August, Queen City News reported Feb. 17.

3. Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College announced approval of a nursing program as part of a partnership with White River Medical Center and the White River Health System, NBC affiliate KARK reported Feb. 15.

4. The University of Pennsylvania's nursing school in Philadelphia is launching a tuition-free program to recruit, train and deploy nurse practitioners to provide primary care in underserved communities, it said Feb. 14..

5. Nursing curriculum from University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus will be brought to Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., as part of a new partnership, The Denver Post reported Feb. 7.

6. Concord (N.H.) Hospital and New England College in Henniker, N.H., are offering an accelerated nursing program, WCAX reported Feb. 6.