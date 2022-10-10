6 schools launching nursing programs 

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages nationwide.

Here are six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Jersey College in Teterboro and Commonwealth Health have collaborated to establish a School of Nursing on Moses Taylor Hospital’s campus in Scranton, Pa., Fox 56 reported Oct.10.

2. Noblesville, Ind.-based Ivy Tech Community College will launch a nursing program in January, youarecurrent.com reported Oct. 9.

3. Minneapolis based-University of Minnesota and Minnesota State University in Mankato are collaborating on a new partnership called the Coalition for Nursing Equity and Excellence to work with nursing schools across the state to "reimagine" programs, KARE 11 reported Oct. 5.

4. Bellevue (Wash.) College is expanding its Associate Degree in Nursing program, it said Oct. 5.

5. West Virginia University in Bridgeport is launching a fast-track nursing program in January, TimesWV reported Oct. 5.

6. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will double its nursing program after a $9.9 million donation.