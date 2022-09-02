6 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages nationwide.

Here are six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Baton Rouge (La.) Community College and Grand Canyon University signed an agreement allowing students enrolled in the community college’s registered nursing program to complete online coursework toward earning a Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing or a Master of Science in Nursing at Grand Canyon University, according to a Sept. 1 announcement.

2. New Oreleans-based Ochsner Health expanded its Ochsner Scholars Program for at least 10 applicants to Loyola University of New Orleans’ new accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program Aug. 30.

3. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Ferris State University bolstered its nursing program to 96 students, WoodTV reported Aug. 30.

4. Fairmont (W.Va.) State University’s College of Nursing is launching a four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, Times West Virginian reported Aug. 30.

5. Wayne (Neb.) State College and Creighton University in Omaha will train nursing students in Grand Island, Neb., through a new state partnership, ABC affiliate NebraskaTV reported Aug. 29.

6. Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System is partnering with Russell Sage College in Albany, N.Y., to host nursing students for their clinical assignments, The Daily Gazette reported Aug. 27.