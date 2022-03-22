6 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country.

Six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

1. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital and Drake State Community and Technical College are partnering to launch a licensed practical nursing program, WAFF48 reported March 21.

2. Scranton, Pa.-based Marywood University is launching a nursing program this summer, ABC affiliate WNEP16 reported March 21.

3. Athens, W.Va.-based Concord University is launching a nursing program after a $1.5 million gift, Global Circulate reported March 19.

4. Bay Minette, Ala.-based Coastal Alabama Community College is partnering with Mobile, Ala.-based Infirmary Health to launch a new nursing apprenticeship program, NBC News 15 reported March 17.

5. Martinburg, W.Va.-based Valley College is launching a new nursing program this summer, The Register Herald reported March 16.

6. Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, and Mercy College of Health Sciences of Des Moines are partnering on a multifaceted nursing degree program, The Des Moines Register reported March 15.