6 recent nurses unions moves

As labor shortages persist throughout the country, nurses unions have taken more action to support nursing staff.

Here are six recent actions taken by nurses unions reported by Becker's Hospital Review since April 14:

1. Hundreds of workers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles plan to strike May 9, according to the union that represents them.

2. The union representing nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., is accusing the hospital of violating the agreement to end a monthslong strike by pursuing a plan to unilaterally impose 12-hour shifts on its members.

3. Nurses, mental health specialists and other healthcare professionals at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass., voted to join the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 93.

4. Nurses at Barrett Hospital & HealthCare in Dillon, Mont., have voted to join the Montana Nurses Association, according to hospital and union statements shared with Becker's.

5. Registered nurses at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., held a speak-out April 21 over concerns about staffing and patient care, according to ABC affiliate WLOS.

6. Amid the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, inadequate staffing, workplace violence and moral and mental distress are increasingly challenges for nurses, according to a National Nurses United survey released April 14.