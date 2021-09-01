6 nursing schools launching accelerated programs amid shortage

The severe nationwide nursing shortage, exacerbated by the pandemic, is prompting some schools to launch accelerated bachelor's of science in nursing programs to help address the shortage.

Here are six schools that have recently launched accelerated nursing programs:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

University of Louisville (Ky.)

Applications are now being accepted for the school's relaunched accelerated nursing program that has the capacity to graduate 40 to 50 nurses in 15 months, reports NBC affiliate WAVE. Anyone with a bachelor's degree can apply.

"Finding a way to produce nurses in the shortest period of time is critical to the success of our workforce," said Sonya Hardin, PhD, RN, dean of the University of Louisville School of Nursing.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock)

UAMS is launching a 15-month BSN program starting in May 2022, according to CBS affiliate KTHV. Applicants who have earned a bachelor's or higher in another area are eligible as long as they have completed courses in microbiology, anatomy and physiology.

Marian University accelerated BSN program (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

The newly launched program is designed to put nurses on the front lines of care in 16 months, reports News 9 Now. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in a non-nursing field.

Carroll College (Helena, Mont.)

The accelerated nursing program at Carroll College just launched its first full semester, according to the Independent Record. The 15-month program started this summer, with its first 18 students set to graduate in August 2022.

Moberly (Mo.) Area Community College & Hannibal (Mo.) Regional Hospital

The new partnership will allow practical nursing students to become a registered nurse in one year, reports WGEM. Set to start in January 2022, the program will begin with one staff member and 10 students. State and federal funding made the program possible, according to Jeff Lashley, PhD, president of Moberly Area Community College.

Arizona State University at Lake Havasu City

Launched this fall, the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation will offer a 12-month program with hopes of bringing more healthcare professionals to rural counties, reports The State Press. The program was approved by the Arizona Board of Nursing in April and will accept about 30 applicants annually.