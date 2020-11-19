5 states with the biggest jump in ICU nurse demand, per NurseFly

Demand for U.S. intensive care unit travel nurses has increased by 281.1 percent from March 1 to Nov. 16, according to NurseFly data viewed by Becker's.

NurseFly, a temporary healthcare staffing website, includes more than 190,000 healthcare professionals on its platform, of which more than half are nurses.

Below are the five states with the greatest month-over-month growth in ICU travel nurse jobs since March, as of Nov. 16:

1. Hawaii: 445.45 percent

2. Minnesota: 222.22 percent

3. New Jersey: 203.33 percent

4. Delaware: 200 percent

5. Illinois: 191.44 percent

