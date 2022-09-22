5 recent moves from nurses unions

Here are five moves from nurses unions across the country that Becker's has covered since Aug. 31:

1. About 15,000 members of the Minnesota Nurses Association were on their last day of a three-day strike Sept. 14 at hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.

2. The Massachusetts Nurses Association said Sept. 13 that it has filed a 21-count unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against Boston-based St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

3. Members of the New Jersey Nurses Union accepted a contract proposal at two RWJBarnabas Health facilities.

4. Members of the Michigan Nurses Association voted to authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike at the University of Michigan.

5. Members of the Washington State Nurses Association reached a tentative contract that offers $10 per hour raises for Seattle Children's nurses over the next 12 months.