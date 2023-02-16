5 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are five nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Feb. 12:

Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System has started a biweekly podcast that will touch on various health-related topics and be hosted by its chief nursing officer, Frankye Myers, RN, MSN.

Ashley Eastman, RN, BSN, leans on personal experience to help patients navigate cardiac issues as a nurse at Norton Children's Heart Institute in Louisville, Ky. Ms. Eastman was born with a bicuspid aortic valve and has undergone two heart surgeries, Spectrum News 1 reported Feb. 14.

Nurses at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth Mass., including critical care nurse Michelle Peterson, RN, have made a tradition of printing out patients' final heartbeat and sharing it with family and loved ones, The Patriot Ledger reported Feb. 15.

The St. Luke's Nurses Honor Guard recently celebrated the life of Frances Kryzan,RN, who served as a nurse for more than 30 years, WFMZ-TV reported Feb. 12. Ms. Kryzan died at the age of 83 and spent much of her career at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, Pa.

Kayla Teneyck, RN, has made a career out of building bridges, Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health wrote in a Feb. 15 news release. In addition to the metaphorical bridges she builds helping patients navigate cancer diagnoses, she has helped build physical bridges as a 20+ year veteran of the National Guard.