Virginia health system chief nursing officer to host biweekly podcast

Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System has started a biweekly podcast that will touch on various health-related topics and be hosted by its chief nursing officer.

Frankye Myers, RN, MSN, will helm "Healthy You," interviewing Riverside experts on subjects including healthy eating, chronic conditions and addiction recovery. It is available on Apple, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

"Riverside is committed to providing educational resources for those seeking to improve or maintain their healthy lifestyle," said Eileen Varnson, vice president of marketing and communication for Riverside, in a Feb. 13 health system news release. "Our hope is that this podcast is an inspiring resource not only for the communities we serve but for others across the country."