Michigan nurse delivers baby in hospital parking lot

A nurse at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich., delivered a baby who arrived earlier than planned in the facility's parking lot May 2, according to a report from local CBS affiliate WLNS.

A couple had planned for their daughter to be born at the hospital later that day, but there was little time left when they pulled into the parking lot, the baby's parents told the news outlet. Sydni Smith, RN, an emergency department nurse who is also 31 weeks pregnant, stepped in to help.

Ms. Smith notified the labor and delivery department, but the baby was born when by the time staff got down to the garage.

"It's kind of ironic, every time before I go into work I always pray for a safe and healthy shift and to just be a better nurse every day and I feel like the prayers were answered that day," Ms. Smith said.