5 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Five nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Oct. 13:

Nurse midwife Beth Quinkert, RN, recently celebrated 25 years as a nurse and has delivered nearly 4,500 babies during her career, News and Tribune reported Oct. 13. She is considered the region's most experienced certified nurse-midwife.

Last month, emergency department nurses at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital — Nora O'Brien, BSN, RN, and Amanda Berger, MSN, RN — were attending a wedding when another guest suddenly collapsed. They sprang into action along with the bride, Micaela Johnson, RN, to perform CPR and other measures to help save the man's life, Boston 25 News reported Oct. 13.

Mary Smrekar, CNP, a nurse practitioner in gynecologic oncology at Cleveland Clinic, credits a clinical trial for dramatically improving her quality of life with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. She's been an advocate of clinical trials for years, informing patients about the benefits, Spectrum News 1 reported Oct. 17.







