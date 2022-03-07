5 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are five nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Feb. 13:

1. To make hospital stays a bit brighter for her patients amid the pandemic, Ly Truong, RN, BSN, clinical nurse coordinator in the intensive care unit at St. David's Children's Hospital in Austin, Texas, takes children's requests and creates paintings and illustrations on their room windows, local ABC affiliate KVUE reported Feb. 13.

2. Brianna Guillory, a licensed vocational nurse in Houston, created an app to help home healthcare nurses address critical wounds. The app connects nurses and patients with wound care specialists to identify and properly treat the wound, FOX 26 Houston reported Feb. 22.

3. Phyllis Cayer, RN, a pediatric home care nurse, has hand-sewed 200 unique pillowcases and 50 quilts for patients at Providence, R.I.-based Hasbro Children's Hospital, local NBC affiliate WJAR reported February 24. Ms. Cayer previously made headlines at the start of the pandemic for hand-sewing free face masks for those in need.

4. Karen Giuliano, PhD, MSN, associate professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Elaine Marieb College of Nursing, and Dian Baker, PhD, MSN, professor emeritus at Sacramento (Calif.) State University, have received a $750,000 grant to lead a study evaluating the role oral hygiene plays in preventing hospital-acquired pneumonia, according to a March 1 news release.

5. Natalia Iantsevych, BSN, a nurse practitioner from Ukraine who works at Maine Medical Center in Portland, has headed to Poland to deliver medical supplies for Ukrainian refugees, local ABC affiliate WMTW News 8 reported March 6.