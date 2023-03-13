5 Hackensack Meridian executives who started as nurses

In honor of Women's History Month, Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is celebrating the work of five executives in the health system who started their careers as front-line nurses.

The health system profiled the leaders in a news release sent to Becker's on March 12.

Regina Foley, PhD, RN: Dr. Foley is executive vice president and chief transformation officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. She began her career as a nurse at the health system more than 30 years ago. Dr. Foley has worked across several C-suite positions, including as chief nursing officer and chief hospital executive at HMH Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, N.J.

Patricia Carroll, MSN: Ms. Carroll is the president and chief hospital executive at the health system's Old Bridge (N.J.) Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, N.J. She started her career as a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center. Most recently, she served as COO, interim president and interim hospital executive at Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, N.J.

Caitlin Miller, BSN, RN: Ms. Miller is the president and chief hospital executive of Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, N.J. She started her career at the same hospital and went on to serve as assistant nurse manager, nurse manager and vice president of operations.

Lisa Iachetti, BSN, RN: Ms. Iachetti is president and chief hospital executive at Palisades Medical Center. She joined the health system in 1994 and has served in clinical administrative roles, senior director of strategy and market development, administrator of clinical services for growth and development, and most recently as vice president of operations.

Michelle Morrison, RN: Ms. Morrison is president and chief hospital executive at Southern Ocean Medical Center. She has spent 20 years at the hospital leading growth advancements, as well as improvements to quality of care, patient experience and staff engagement. As a nurse, she worked in neurology and emergency medicine.