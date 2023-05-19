$5.5M gift to support simulation, virtual hospital at UCF nursing school

A $5.5 million gift to the University of Central Florida in Orlando will allow it to build out a simulation center for nursing in a new 12,000 square-foot facility. The simulation center will be housed in the new facility and include a virtual hospital and a clinical skills exam suite, according to a May 18 news release.

The Simulation, Technology, Innovation and Modeling Center will become one of nine simulation programs for nursing students in the world, and the only one within the state to earn the Healthcare Simulation Standards Endorsement from the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning. The program is accredited by the Society of Simulation in Health Care.

UCF is not yet at its funding goal to break ground on the new facility, which will be built on 50 acres in Lake Nona. The facility's planned opening will be during the 2025-2026 academic year.